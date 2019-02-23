NC leader Ali Mohammad Sagar while addressing media said that the protest was against the targeting of Kashmiri businessmen, students in different parts of the country. He added that no word of advice or sympathy was shown from PM Modi's end. In a strong statement, the NC leader said everyone should fight politically and that the party was not aiming for any crackdown in the valley

Another protest has set uproar in the valley, this time by the National Conference (NC). The aftermath of Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir led to a massive protest march across the country condemning Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and its supporters. However, the recent protest is in retaliation to attacks on Kashmiris across the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s silence on the issue. Members of National Conference (NC) in Srinagar held a protest march against the alleged attacks on Kashmiris

Ali Mohammad Sagar, National Conference: We're protesting against targeting of Kashmir businessmen & students in different parts of the country. No word of sympathy was given by the PM Modi. Everyone should fight politically, in this regard we are against crackdown & gherao. pic.twitter.com/dGrpLTT27F — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

