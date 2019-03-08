Slamming attackers, Singh said that the nation should know that Kashmiris are, were and will remain our people. Further, the Home Minister requested Chief Ministers all across the country to ensure the protection of Kashmiri students. He said, "Want to convey a message to entire country, heard of a few incidents against Kashmiri children. Kashmiris are, were and will remain our ppl. Have requested Chief Ministers of all states that Kashmiri students must be protected and loved", reported ANI

Pulwama aftermath: Referring to the attack on Kashmiri traders in Lucknow and other attacks on Kashmiris across the country, PM Narendra Modi said that the country should stand united. Condemning the attack, the PM said that the UP government had taken appropriate measures against the culprits behind the attack. Speaking in Kanpur on Friday, PM said that it was crucial to maintain atmosphere of unity in the country.

The same day at another rally Union Minister Rajnath Singh also condemning attacks on Kashmiri students over the past one month in the wake of Pulwama terror attack said that the government stood tall with the students and those who launch attack on Kashmiri students should refrain from doing so or else face repercussions. At the rally in Beawar, Rajasthan, Home Minister said, “If somebody conspires and troubles our Kashmiri students then it’s the responsibility of BJP workers to stand with the Kashmiri students”.

HM Rajnath Singh in Beawar: Want to convey a message to entire country, heard of a few incidents against Kashmiri children. Kashmiris are, were and will remain our ppl. Have requested Chief Ministers of all states that Kashmiri students must be protected and loved. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/garbJeivfa — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019

Attacks on Kashmiri students have been surging since the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF convoy at Jamuu-Srinagar highway on February 14. Over 40 personnel had died in the attack. The attack had targic repercussions as Kashmiris were beaten, tortured across the country.

