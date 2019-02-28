The proposal was made official by the three countries on Wednesday. It is likely to affect China which previously prevented the Security Council's Islamic State and Al-Qaeda sanctions committee from sanctioning JeM leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in 2016 and 2017. China has not yet responded on the new proposal when asked to comment by the UN.

The United States, Britain, and France have proposed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions committee to blacklist Maulana Masood Azhar, head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), in the wake of Pulwama terror attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy, reported news agency Reuters. In a joint statement, all three nations have asked the 15-member UNSC to freeze Azhar’s assets, ban him globally and sanction arms embargo.

The proposal was made official by the three countries on Wednesday. It is likely to affect China which previously prevented the UNSC’s Islamic State and Al-Qaeda sanctions committee from sanctioning JeM leader Masood Azhar a global terrorist in 2016 and 2017. China has not yet responded to the new proposal.

The 15-member UNSC functions by consensus and members can raise objections till March 13, reports Reuters. In 2017 as well, the council committee had proposed blacklisting of Masood Azhar, however, because of China’s denial, the proposal could not be materialized. The Chinese Foreign Ministry had said that the UN committee should operate on the principles of objectivity, hence there were clear rules for listing a person or group as a terrorist. UN should abide by those rules, reiterated China.

The UNSC had blacklisted JeM in 2001 after it forged ties with Al-Qaeda. JeM or Jaish is the same militant outfit that had attacked the Indian Parliament along with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in 2001. The Pulwama terror attack’s aftermath could be seen in the form of air strikes by India across LoC targeting Jaish-e-Mohammad launchpads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). On Wednesday, Pakistan responded with another air strike which was further retaliated by the Indian Air force. The cross border firing though has been going on since yesterday.

