Pulwama attack: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan has been withdrawn since the country has a direct hand in the terrorist attack.

Pulwama attack: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who were present at the PM-led Cabinet Committee on Security at PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi, addressed a joint press conference on Friday on Pulawama terror attack that claimed the lives of at least 37 CRPF personnel. Arun Jaitley said the Most Favoured Nation status given to Pakistan has been withdrawn since the country has a direct hand in the terrorist attack.

Arun Jaitley, who resumed charge as finance minister earlier today, said the CRPF will take steps to transport the bodies of the martyrs to their homes for last rites.

He said the CCS discussed the several aspects on the terror attack which couldn’t be shared with the media right now. The home ministry will brief media about it later. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) led by Sushma Swaraj will initiate all possible steps to ensure complete isolation of Pakistan from the international community, Jaitley said.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) observed a two-minute silence for the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack on Thursday. Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh left for Srinagar to take stock of the security situation after attending the CCS meeting at PM Modi’s residence.

Senior officials including Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, DG CRPF RR Bhatnagar, Additional Director IB Arvind Kumar are accompanying Home Minister Rajnath Singh to Srinagar. PM Modi has cancelled all his political events scheduled on Friday.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More