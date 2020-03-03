Joining the dots of the Pulwama terror attack, the NIA arrested a man and his daughter for helping Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar, who was hiding at their residence in South Kashmir.

40 CRPF personnel had died in the cowardly attack on February 14, 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

For helping and facilitating Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar, the one who rammed his car loaded with kilos of explosives into a CRPF convoy in February last year leading to the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel, a man and his daughter were arrested on Tuesday by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) from South Kashmir. The father and daughter have been identified as Peer Tariq and Insha, who helped the terrorist to hide before the attack. The investigating agency claimed that the video of Adil Ahmad Dar, shared by Jaish-e-Mohammad after the cowardly attack, was filmed at Tariq’s residence.

An official told the media that father and daughter had run to Jammu to seek their custody and now have been held by the NIA.

The Pulwama attack was one of the deadliest attacks in recent times. To avenge the killings of 40 braveheart soldiers, India attacked JeM’s training camps in Pakistan’s Balakot and annihilated everything. Reports said over 300 terrorists, who were trained near the LOC, were killed by the Indian Air Force.

The retaliation was a clear message to the terror organizations that India won’t remain silent if anyone tried to attack it.

Although the government couldn’t provide the exact number of terrorists killed, still the before and after satellite visuals proved the destruction caused by India.

Meanwhile, some of the voices from inside the country including the Opposition and the families of the Martyrs of the Pulwama attack had asked the Narendra Modi government to the public the exact number of terrorists killed with concrete proof.

