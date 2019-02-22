Bengaluru Karachi bakery attack: The popular Karachi Bakery of Bangaluru's Indira Nagar was attacked on Friday by a group of people. According to the reports, the crowd demanded to the pull down the word Karachi from the bakery's title. After which the manager of the outlet covered the name with a poster and displayed the Indian flag on the front door to control the crowd.

Bengaluru Karachi bakery attack: The people of the country have been opposing everything related to Pakistan after the Pulwama attack and in the same series today a few unidentified assailants reportedly brawl at the Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area. According to the reports, the assailants demanded to change the name of the bakery. After which the manager of the bakery covered the word Karachi from outlets name and displayed the Indian flag on the front door to control the situation. This is not the first time that people have protested against Pakistan. A few days ago, effigies of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were burnt, anti-Pakistan slogans were raised across the country.

Earlier on February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF soldiers martyred in a cowardly suicide bomb blast in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. The attack was later claimed by the Pakistan-funded terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). According to the reports, a terrorist crashed a car full of explosives with the convoy of the CRPF, when it was moving from Jammu to Srinagar.

