On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the suicide bomb attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Political leaders and Bollywood celebs remembered the martyrs and paid tribute to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led tributes to the over 40 martyred CRPF personnel, who were killed in Pulwama on February 14, 2019, on the anniversary of their martyrdom at the hands of a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber. The deaths had led to the second surgical strikes, the first involving the Indian Air Force, when IAF jets bombed terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan.

Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter that the country will never forget those who laid down their lives while protecting the nation. The deceased CRPF personnel paid the ultimate sacrifice, he said. The martyrdom of CRPF personnel in Pulwama and India’s robust response had been the central plank of the Modi government’s campaign for re-election in the run-up to the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. The party returned to the Lok Sabha with 303 seats compared to the 282 earlier. The Pulwama attack was also the party’s key issue during the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Jharkhand and to a certain extent in Delhi.

Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah said he will be forever grateful to the martyrs for their protection of the sovereignty of the motherland. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India will forever remember the martyrs who died combating terror and that the country will not rest until it eradicates terror. He said the entire country is united against terror.

I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2020

Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019. India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the man who most recently stopped the BJP’s winning spree, had a simple message saluting the martyrs.

पुलवामा में आतंकवादी हमले में आज ही के दिन शहीद हुए जवानों को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 14, 2020

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes to the 40 martyrs by asking which party benefited the most from the deaths of the paramilitary personnel. He also asked what had happened to the probe instituted to investigate the attack. Following this tweet, BJP leaders attacked Rahul Gandhi for linking the deaths to the BJP’s poll gains.

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said on Valentine’s Day people he remembered the martyrs who showed greater love for their country. In his tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack, Kumar said India will not forget nor will it forgive.

On the day of love, remembering those who showed a greater love for their country…our #BharatKeVeer. Your sacrifice will always be remembered. My salute to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack 🙏🏻 We did not forget, we did not forgive. pic.twitter.com/yugSePewV5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2020

