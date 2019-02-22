UNSC urges countries to cooperate with India after Pulwama terror attack: Days after the dastardly Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issued a statement condemning the attack and urging countries to cooperate with India. Reposts suggest China tried to block the statement from being issued but caved in due to international pressure. China wanted Kashmir to be termed as "India administered Kashmir" and didn't want Jasish-e-Mohammad to be named in the statement.

After the attack, though the Chinese issued a statement expressing "deep sympathies" to the families of the 40 CRPF men, they refrained from naming Pakistan or Jaish in their statement

UNSC urges countries to cooperate with India after Pulwama terror attack: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday issued a statement condemning the Pulwama suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Interestingly the statement names Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terror group which has claimed responsibility for the dastardly act. Terming the attack as “heinous and cowardly”, UNSC also called upon all nations to cooperate actively with the Government of India to bring the perpetrators to justice.

UNSC is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, charged with the maintenance of international peace and security and includes China as one of its permanent members. Reports suggest, China tried to block the statement from being issued and flagged its opposition on naming Jaish-e-Mohammad and even stressed on calling Kashmir as “India administered Kashmir”.

The statement being issued despite the Chinese reluctance is significant given the fact that China has repeatedly blocked India’s attempts to list Jaish chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

After the attack, though the Chinese issued a statement expressing “deep sympathies” to the families of the 40 CRPF men, they refrained from naming Pakistan or Jaish in their statement. The statement says “China resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism.”

India has taken a slew of measures to isolate Pakistan over the killings with the recent and most significant one being diverting the water from Indus, Chenab and Jhelum towards the Yamuna.

As per the Indus Water Treaty, India could use the water of Indus, Chenab and Jhelum for the non-consumptive manner, meaning India could use their water for irrigation and hydropower production, but only in the manner specified in the treaty.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More