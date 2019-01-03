At least 2 people died and 6 civilians injured in clashes that erupted after security forces cornered 2 to 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Tral's Gulshanpora area of the Valley. The security forces opened fire after they come under heavy stone pelting.

The encounter has come on the heels of forces killing 4 terrorists earlier this week in the Rajpora area of Pulwama.

At least 2 terrorists were killed and 3 soldiers injured after the security forces cornered the terrorists in a pre-dawn operation in Tral’s Gulshanpora area. The forces launched a cordon off operation following credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The encounter comes on the heels of terrorists killing a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police in the same district. Meanwhile, the total number of terrorists killed in the valley since the last year has increased to 248 now. The number is the highest in the last decade. While over 100 civilians have been reported to have died in the clashes that erupted after the encounters.

Earlier in the week, 4 terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama’s Rajpora area. Reposts suggested the terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Muhammad. On the previous night of the encounter, a LeT terrorist was killed in an encounter in Banderpora area.

