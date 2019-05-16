The search operation by the security forces is in progress and reportedly three terrorists have been shot dead by the forces along with the killing of one soldier in the encounter in Pulwama's Dalipora region.

A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district earlier this morning. The encounter took place in Dalipora area during a cordon and search operation in the region. Reportedly, several militants are holed up in a house for which the security forces have launched a search operation in the region.

The fire exchange is still on and the forces are trying to nab the militants hidden in the house. Three terrorists and one soldier have been killed in the encounter.

The troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group conducted the search operation and it was after terrorists fired at them that the forces countered. Reports are suggesting that two more soldiers have been injured along with a civilian in the encounter. Internet service has been blocked in the valley.

The terrorists seem to have a link with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and reportedly a civilian’s body has been found at the encounter site, who was caught in the crossfire. The police have recovered weapons from the site

More details awaited

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App