Pulwama encounter: At least four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Lassipora area of Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. Their identities have not been ascertained yet. Two AK rifles, 1 Self-Loading Rifle and 1 pistol were recovered from their possession. A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police are conducting search operation in the area. Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended there, reports said.

Earlier on March 29, 2019, two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed while five jawans were left severely injured in a gunbattle that broke out between in Sutsu village of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. The police had recieved information regarding the presence of 2-3 terrorists in Sutsu village following which they had launched a search operation and cordoned off the area. A gun battle broke out between the terrorists and security forces as terrorists refused to surrender.

