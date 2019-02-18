Pulwama encounter: Acting on a specific input about the presence of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Pinglan area of south Kashmir, a joint team of Army, CRPF and SOG cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation. During the gun battle, four soldiers sustained bullet injuries.

At least four jawans of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) including a Major were killed and 1 injured during in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in Pinglan area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday morning. The reports said that acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of Army, CRPF and SOG cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation.

During the gun battle, four soldiers sustained bullet injuries. The injured were shifted to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to injuries. the fight was going when the last report came in. It is believed that the hiding terrorists belong to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, which claimed the responsibility of recent Pulwama terror attack. This is the first encounter after the recent Pulwama attack in which 44 CRPF soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber.

Visuals: The 4 Army personnel including a Major, who were killed in action during encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Pinglan area of Pulwama district, belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles. #JammuAndKashmir (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Wa2sxz3bzT — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

