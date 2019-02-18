Pulwama encounter: DIG South Kashmir range Amit Kumar who was injured in a gun battle today in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Army Major has been shifted to the Army hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

A Lieutenant colonel and a Captain were also been injured in the Pulwama encounter, they are being provided medical care. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama encounter: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police South Kashmir range, Amit Kumar, who was injured in an exchange of fires with terrorists today. According to the reports, DIG South Kashmir has been shifted to the Army hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. The reports added that the 12 Sector Rashtriya Rifles Commander of the rank of Brigadier was also wounded in the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. Earlier today, Major Vihuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, Havaldar Sheo Ram, soldiers Abhay Kumar and Hari Singh martyred in the Pulwama encounter. The gun battle with terrorists is underway and security forces have been trying to eliminate the terrorists.

Earlier on Thursday, 40 CRPF soldiers martyred in a cowardly attack by Pakistan-funded terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The reports suggest that a terrorist, who was later identified as the Adil Ahmed Dhar, crashed a car full of explosives with the convoy of the Indian army which was moving from Jammu to Srinagar.

#ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our brave officer and soldiers & offer deepest condolences to the families. @adgpi @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/qo8TzBJF89 — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) February 18, 2019

