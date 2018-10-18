A Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir on Thursday. He was wanted in a grenade attack on a police team in Baramulla's Pattan. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the spot of the encounter, news agency ANI reported.

A Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir on Thursday. He was wanted in a grenade attack on a police team in Baramulla’s Pattan. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the spot of the encounter, news agency ANI reported. The terrorist, identified as Showkat Yousuf, a resident of Awantipore, had joined militancy a few days ago on October 2. It comes a day after three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and 1 police personnel were killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar following the inputs about the presence of some terrorists.

The attack occurred when a police team was checking vehicles at Baba Teng Pattan on the Baramulla-Srinagar highway following which the authorities suspended internet services in the area. A joint team of the state police along with CRPF personnel cordoned off the Fateh Kadal area after the attack, SSP Srinagar Imitiyaz Ismail Parray told media persons. Meanwhile, security across all district of the Valley has been strengthened as counting of votes for urban local body elections will be held on October 20.

There is a direct contest between the two national parties – BJP and Congress – as main regional parties National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party had pulled out local body elections over Article 35A controversy, asking BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to clarify its stand on the matter that is facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court. Article 35A grants special rights to citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

