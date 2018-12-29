Pulwama encounter: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday morning. As per reports, the exchange of fire is still underway in Rajpora area. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The identity of slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

Pulwama encounter: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday morning. As per reports, the exchange of fire is still underway in Rajpora area. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The identity of slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. A report, however, said the slain terrorists belonged to militant outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad. Unconfirmed reports said that a team of Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of Police (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Forces jointly conducted the operation.

In the last 24 hours, this is the second encounter in Pulwama, which is around 30 km from state capital Srinagar. On Friday, a LeT terrorist was killed in an encounter in Banderpora area of Pulwama.

#JammuAndKashmir: Exchange of fire underway between security forces & terrorists in Rajpora, Pulwama. Search operation was launched after inputs that terrorists were hiding in the area. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/JFpjAXJhWH — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2018

In a big win for security forces, Two AK 47s and warlike stores buried in the ground were recovered in a search operation launched by Army troops in Samba sector of Jammu on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The security forces have intensified their anti-militancy operations in the Valley as the killing of over 250 terrorists have been reported this year so far. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

