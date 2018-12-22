Pulwama encounter: At least six terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday, ANI reports said. The encounter broke out after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving special intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Security forces cordoned off Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama on Tuesday (visuals deferred by unspecified time). (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama encounter: At least six terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday, ANI reports said. The encounter took place in Arampora village in Awantipora area. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter spot. The encounter broke out after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving special intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area and ended with the killing of six terrorists.

One of the slain terrorists was identified as Soliha Mohammad, a top aide of Zakir Musa, one of the most wanted terrorists operating in the Valley. He is the chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an Al-Qaeda cell in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces have intensified their anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

After receiving a tip-off about the presence of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind terrorists in the Arampora village, troopers of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and special operations group (SOG) surrounded the village on Saturday morning.

According to reports, mobile Internet service in Pulwama district and rail services between the valley and the Bannihal town of Jammu region have been suspended.

#UPDATE Jammu and Kashmir: Six terrorists killed in the ongoing encounter in Tral, Pulwama. Arms and ammunition recovered. Operation over. pic.twitter.com/FVwNhS85Q5 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2018

Two Army personnel — Subedar Gamar Bahadur Thapa and Subedar Raman Thapa — lost their lives in ceasefire violation in Kupwara, earlier on Friday.

Two Army personnel (Subedar Gamar Bahadur Thapa and Subedar Raman Thapa) lost their lives in ceasefire violation in Kupwara, earlier today. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/CFatkeb4S9 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2018

