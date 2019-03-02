Pulwama IED blast: The explosive device, that was laid to target security patrol vehicles, went off and injured a civilian, reports said. However, no one from the security forces has been injured.

Pulwama IED blast: One civilian sustained injuries and several houses were damaged due to the impact of an IED blast in Amlar area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral on Saturday, unconfirmed reports said. The blast took place around 3 am today. Security forces and bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot but the blast created panic in the locality. The explosive device, that was laid to target security patrol vehicles, went off and injured a civilian, reports said. However, no one from the security forces has been injured and none of the terrorist organisations present in the Valley has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Officials of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) said more than a 20-kg RDX was used in the Pulwama terror attack. More than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a suicide car bomb blast in Pulwama on February 14, 2019. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad had sent in Afghan war veteran terrorist Abdul Rasheed Ghazi, an IED expert, to train Adil Ahmed Dar to carry out the suicide attack.

Violence-hit Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a steady increase in IED blasts over the last five years. In 2018, the state witnessed a 57 per cent jump in such incidents, reports said. IED blast incidents reduced to 77 last year from 98 in 2017.

