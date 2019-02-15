Pulwama terror attack: 12 CRPF jawans from UP martyred in Awantipora, Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 25 lakh each ex-gratia to families of soldiers: 12 of the 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the dastardly attack in Pulwama were from Uttar Pradesh. Others who died were from the states Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttrakhand among others. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the two CRPF personnel from the state who lost their lives in the attack.

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives on Thursday after an explosive-laden SUV rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama’s Awantipora. Recently, a list of state-wise and rank-wise CRPF personnel martyred in an IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir was released highlighting that most of the jawans who died in Pulwama were from Uttar Pradesh. 12 soldiers who lost their lives in the dastardly attack were from Uttar Pradesh. Others who died were from the states Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttrakhand among others.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the two CRPF personnel from the state who lost their lives in the attack. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also announced Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of CRPF personnel Tilak Raj who lost his life in the deadly Pulwama attack. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced Rs 25 lakh each ex-gratia to families of martyred soldiers.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in the national capital along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad. During his address, he stated that the Pulwama attack was a terrible tragedy and the entire Opposition would stand with security forces and the Government. He added that the aim of terrorism was to divide this country but we were not going to be divided.

Earlier on Thursday, several CRPF jawans were killed in a terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad. Several politicians have condemned the attack and Pakistan for providing safe havens top Pakistan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More