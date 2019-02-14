Pulwama terror attack: 12 CRPF jawans were killed while 15 sustained severe injuries in IED blast targeting their bus on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Security agencies said the IED blast was followed by gunshots at the CRPF convoy when it was passing through Goripra part of Awantipora.

Pulwama terror attack: 12 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in an explosion in Awantipora, Pulwama on Thursday. Reports said 15 of the injured 44 jawans were critical. The blast, said to be an improvised explosive device, blew up a CRPF bus carrying its personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Security agencies said the IED blast was followed by gunshots at the CRPF convoy when it was passing through Goripra part of Awantipora. Pakistan terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack and called it a suicide bomber.

National Conference president Omar Abdullah condemned the terrorist attack. He said his prayers were with the injured and the families of those deceased. He tweeted that Jaish has claimed responsibility for the attack as a suicide attack and is reminiscent of the terror attacks during 2004-5.

Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

Jaish has claimed the blast as a suicide (fidaeen) attack reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre 2004-05. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has also condemned the terror attack and termed it gruesome. The PDP chief questioned how many more lives would be snuffed out before this madness ends.

Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019

Officials said the attack on Thursday, which was less than 20 km from Srinagar, is the first big strike this calendar year and the biggest on security forces after the attack in Uri in September 2016. In the Uri attack, 4 terrorists snuck into a brigade headquarters and attacked soldiers leading to the death of 17 people. Following the Uri attack, Indian forces had conducted a surgical strike inside Pakistan territory.

