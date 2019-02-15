Pulwama terror attack: A 12-member National Investigation Team (NIA) with forensic experts will visit the site of the terror in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama where at least 44 CRPF jawans were killed today. Meanwhile, a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has been called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi.

Pulwama terror attack: A 12-member National Investigation Team (NIA) with forensic experts will visit the site of the terror in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama where at least 44 CRPF jawans were killed today. The NIA team-led by an IG rank officer will assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the terror site in Awantipura, around 20 km from summer capital Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has been called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are likely to attend the meeting in the wake of the deadliest attack in terms of casualties in the last three decades of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

An NIA team with forensic experts is being sent to Srinagar to assist J& K Police in Forensic evaluation of scene of crime — NIA India (@NIA_India) February 14, 2019

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has returned from Sweden, news agency ANI reported. She will also attend the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at 9:15 AM.

– Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Srinagar to take the stock of security situation in the wake of the deadliest terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. On Thursday, he held a series of meeting with top security officials.

– Mobile internet services have been suspended in the Jammu region.

– Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain condemns Pulwama terror attack.

