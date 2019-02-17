The National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Rajasthan on Saturday suspended four girl students of Kashmir after allegedly posting anti-national stuff on messaging app WhatsApp, while as another female student of the valley was suspended from college in the Uttarakh capital.

The university asserted that such actions will not be tolerated and since the act of students in grave in nature, they are hereby suspended from college and hostel with immediate effect. All the four students were studying in 2nd year and were undergoing paramedical courses. The students have been identified as Talveen Manzoor (B.Sc. OT), Iqra (B. Pharma), Zohra Nazir (B.Sc. OT) and Uzma Nazir (B.Sc. RIT).

While as another female student of the valley was suspended from college in the Uttarakhand capital after posting a picture of slain terrorist on her WhatsApp. She was pursuing Diploma in Civil Engineering at Alpine Institute of Management and Technology.

Meanwhile, many Kashmiri students studying across India were allegedly harassed and asked to vacate accommodations. For instance, the students locked themselves in rooms after mob surrounded them in Dehradun.

