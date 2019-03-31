Former RAW chief AS Dulat has given a big statement over the Pulwama terror attack. On Saturday, Dulat said that the attack on CRPF convoy was a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Dulat said, that the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir was a gift to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 which are due by April and May. He added that India had the right to carry out the surgical strike on terror camps in Pakistan. He reiterated that Pakistan based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has given a gift to Prime Minister Modi. The retaliation was expected as elections were round the corner. It was inevitable that something would happen. The surgical strike deep in Pakistan was alright.”

Former RAW chief, referring to former PM Manmohan Singh who came very close to signing a peace treaty with Pakistan, said nationalism can lead to war. The government should talk with Kashmiris and Pakistan government that is the only was to which leads to peace.

