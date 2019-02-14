Jaish-e-Mohammad has released a photo and video of the terrorist who was driving the explosive-laden car that rammed into the vehicle carrying CRPF jawans. The incident claimed over 39 lives and left 30 security personnel critically injured. Adil Ahmad was also known as Adil Ahmad Gaadi Takranewala and Waqas Commando of Gundibagh.

Adil Ahmad Dar, the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist, was the suicide bomber in Awantipora attack that took place on Thursday. Adil was driving the Scorpio reportedly laden with 350 kg of explosives that rammed into a CRPF bus carrying jawans. The incident claimed over 39 lives and left 30 critically injured. The picture of the suicide bomber was released by the Jaish soon after the Pulwama terror attack. Adil Ahmad was also known as Adil Ahmad Gaadi Takranewala and Waqas Commando of Gundibagh, said reports.

He had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad a year ago and was from Kakpora, a tehsil in Pulwama district. The terrorist organisation has released his photo and video in which Adil Ahmad can be seen carrying rifles and standing in front of the Jaish-e-Ahmed banners. In the video, Dar can be heard saying that he joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad a year ago. He said that after a long wait he had got the chance to do what he joined the Jaish for. He added that it was his last message for the people of Kashmir as the time the video reaches to people, he would be in heaven.

Video of Waqas Commando, the alleged suicide attacker of the attack on #CRPF convoy in #Pulwama pic.twitter.com/hOv9qfk58i — Zulqarnain Ibn Usuf (@mzzulfi) February 14, 2019

In the video, Adil can also be heard asking people from north and central Kashmir as well as Jammu to join Jaishe claiming that the people in south Kashmir have already been fighting against India. He added that a few killing of militant commanders could not weaken them.

Considered as one of the worst attacks since Uri attack of 2016, at least 39 CRPF jawans lost their lives an explosion in Awantipora, Pulwama. Reports quoting the CRPF said 2,574 CRPF personnel were travelling in a 78 vehicle convoy when a vehicle parked on the road exploded as the convoy went by.

