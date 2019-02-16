All-party meet begins at Parliament over Pulwama terror attack: Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja attended the meeting.

All-party meet begins at Parliament over Pulwama terror attack: The all-party meeting convened under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament concluded at around 2 pm on Saturday, reports said. Leaders of all major political parties arrived at the Parliament to attend the all-party meeting call given by the Narendra Modi government on Saturday. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja and CPI(M) former National General Secretary and Politburo member Prakash Karat are attending the meeting.

From the ruling party, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior minister are attending the meeting. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who extended his party’s support for the meeting and said the country would not be divided to combat terrorism, is also attending the meeting with other senior Congress leaders including Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad. Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala cancelled his visit to Lahore, Pakistan in the light of Pulwama terror attack.

The decision for the all-party meeting was made during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at Prime Minister Modi’s residence in New Delhi. After emerging from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Friday morning, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hinted about the all-party meeting.

Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists used RDX and Amonium Nitrate in the car bomb that killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14 evening. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale yesterday (on Friday) summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood and asked him to initiate immediate action against Jaish-e-Mohammad that claimed responsibility and identified suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar as the one who carried out the attack on Thursday.

