Pulwama terror attack aftermath: After the February 14 attack on CRPF personnel in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, incidents of harassment and violence against Kashmiris have been reported across India. The protest could be seen in the form of slogan-chanting asking Kashmiri students to go back to their state. Although, it’s the capital of Uttarakhand which has reported the maximum number of harassment cases against Kashmiris by the locals. After some students complained of continuous harassment by their landlords asking them to vacate accommodation, the Dehradun Police assured the Jammu and Kashmir Police about necessary security arrangements that were made for the security of Kashmiri students living in the state.

People too have come out in support of Kashmiri students and Considering the safety of the students in view the CRPF has launched a helpline number for the Kashmiris leaving all over India. The helpline number has been active since yesterday as the security forces announced it on Twitter with the twitter handle @CRPFmadadgaar.

Cities like Dehradun, Bihar, Ambala have reportedly been affected the most. Yesterday a video too went viral wherein some students in Bihar could be seen chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai. Here’s how the anti-Kashmir rage in cities like Dehradun and Bihar circulated on social media:

After receiving complaints of harassment by locals from Kashmiris living in different parts of the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has too asked all states and Union Territories to ensure the safety of the people. In an official statement, the Ministry said that all states and UTs have been notified to take essential measures to ensure their safety and security.

J&K #Police has established a #helpline for the #assistance of #Students/#generalpublic who are presently staying outside J&K in case they find any difficulty. You can call us for any kind of assistance on 0194-2451515. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 16, 2019

Besides MHA and CRPF, people from all over India have asked Kashmiri students to take refuge at their places if an unforeseen incident happens with them. Helpline numbers have been doing rounds on social media with people circulating the number as much as possible.

The list of supporters doesn’t just confine to Police or CRPF as people from different strata have shown their empathies with Kashmiris living outside Kashmir as they try to extend support in their best capacity.

