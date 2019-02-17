Yesterday a video too went viral wherein some students in Bihar can be seen chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai. Although it's the capital of Uttarakhand which has reported the maximum number of harassment cases against the Kashmiris by the locals. After some students complained of continuous harassment by their landlords asking them to vacate accommodation, the Dehradun Police assured the Jammu and Kashmir Police about necessary security arrangements that were made for the security of the Kashmiri students living in the state

Pulwama terror attack aftermath: After the February 14 attack on CRPF personnel in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir incidents of harassment and violence against Kashmiris have been reported across India. The protest could be seen in the form of slogan-chanting asking Kashmiri students to go back to their states. Cities like Dehradun, Bihar Ambala have reportedly been affected the most. Although people have come out in support of these Kashmiri students. Considering the safety of the students in view the CRPF has launched a helpline number for the Kashmiris leaving all over India. yesterday it opened the helpline number on Twitter with the twitter handle @CRPFmadadgaar.

Yesterday a video too went viral wherein some students in Bihar can be seen chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai. Although it’s the capital of Uttarakhand which has reported the maximum number of harassment cases against the Kashmiris by the locals. After some students complained of continuous harassment by their landlords asking them to vacate accommodation, the Dehradun Police assured the Jammu and Kashmir Police about necessary security arrangements that were made for the security of the Kashmiri students living in the state.

Besides security support, people from all over India have asked Kashmiri students to take refuge at their places if an unforeseen incident happens with them. Helpline numbers have been doing rounds on social media with people circulating the number as much as possible.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More