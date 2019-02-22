President Rahul Gandhi trained his guns on PM Modi sharing photos of the latter from his visit to the Jim Corbett national park on February 14, the day when Pulwama attack took place. Rahul suggested that even after being informed of the attack PM choose to shoot for a movie. However, the government has denied all the charges and said that PM only got to know about the attack after 3:20 PM and he cancelled a rally afterwards.

After expressing solidarity with the NDA government in the aftermath of Pulwama attack where 40 CRPF personnel lost lives, Congress President Rahul Gandhi trained his guns on PM Modi sharing photos of the latter from his visit to the Jim Corbett national park on February 14, the day when Pulwama attack took place. Posting the pictures, Rahul suggested that even after being informed of the attack PM choose to shoot for a movie.

On this, the BJP has reacted sharply terming it as “fake news”. While Rahul called PM Modi as “Prime Time Minister”, the BJP accused him of trying to mislead the nation.

When Pulwama happened PM was shooting for discovery channel is the new propaganda. Do the likes of Rahul Gandhi & his cronies have any idea whether PM was monitoring minute by minute developments and would have done done conferences with relevant people. Rahul Gandhi on 26/11 pic.twitter.com/bttp0J5Z9w — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) February 22, 2019

BJP Meenakshi Lekhi went on to say that PM Modi was “monitoring the developments minute by minute” and was busy having a conference with several relevant people. Lekhi also posted a screen grab of a newspaper article on Rahul Gandhi “in party mood” after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The controversy brewed after several media reports suggested that PM Modi who was shooting for a movie on February 14 continued to shoot till 6:40 PM even after being apprised of the situation at around 3:10 PM, when the attack took place. The Congress even went on to say that PM had chai and samosa that evening.

However, the government has denied all the charges and said that PM only got to know about the attack after 3:30 PM and he cancelled a rally afterwards. Reports have quoted several government officials refuting the chai and samosa taunt of the Congress, saying that he didn’t have anything to eat that day.

