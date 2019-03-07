The Minister said that the Pulwama incident has taken place clearly with the knowledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He further said that Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad should clarify if there was any match-fixing between Pakistan and PM Modi

Political mud-slinging in the garb of Pulwama terror attack and subsequent events has taken a new turn as the war of words seems infinite now. The recent jibe is coming from senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad who has called the infamous terror attack a result of match-fixing between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister said that the Pulwama incident has taken place clearly with the knowledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a response to Railway Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who had earlier slammed Congress for demanding proof of casualties in the Balakot air strikes, Hariprasad said that Union Minister should instead let people know if Pakistan and Modi had match-fixed everything. He further said that Ravi Shankar Prasad should clarify if there was any match-fixing between Pakistan and PM Modi.

Making another scathing claim, the Congress worker said that the series of events post Pulwama attack need not be overlooked. It suggested that Narendra Modi had match-fixing with Pakistan. On the other hand, Congress high-command has refrained from speaking anything in the context of the minister’s remark. Other Congress leader like Kapil Sibbal, Digvijay Singh have also questioned government’s intent behind the air strikes and sought evidence for the number of casualties.

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले को मैंने “दुर्घटना” कह दिया तो मोदी जी से ले कर ३ केंद्रीय मंत्री जी मुझे पाकिस्तान समर्थक बताने में जुट गये। उत्तर प्रदेश में भाजपा के उप मुख्य मंत्री जी केशव देव मौर्य जी का बयान कृपया सुनें। मोदी जी व उनके मंत्रीगण मौर्य जी के बारे में कुछ कहना चाहेंगे? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 6, 2019

Digvijay Singh, in fact, went on terming Pulwama attack an “accident” and said some foreign media houses are expressing their doubts on the veracity of the February 26 Indian Air Force (IAF) air strike in Pakistan’s Balakot and raising questions on the credibility of our Government of India in the aftermath of Pulwama accident. The Congress leader also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the exact numbers of militants being killed in the air strikes.

