France is most likely to support India’s appeal at the United Nations to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, reported PTI. Reports said that France will move a proposal at the UN in a couple of days. It has been reported that France took the decision to back India after a discussion which took place between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Diplomatic Advisor to the French President Philippe Etienne in the morning. China, on the other hand, had denied supporting India’s appeal at the UN.

This is not the first time that France has supported a country’s appeal at the UN as in 2017, it supported the United States to move a proposal at the UN’s Sanctions Committee 1267 to ban the chief of the Pakistan-based terror outfit. Following the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans, several countries from across the world had condemned the attack and called for the isolation of Pakistan alleging that it was providing safe havens to terror organisations.

On February 14, 2019, an explosive-laden SUV rammed into a CRPF convoy of 78 vehicles carrying over 2,500 CRPF soldiers which killed over 40 jawans. Soon after the incident, UN-proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack and released the identity of a suicide bomber who was driving the SUV.

Condemning the attack, India withdrew Most Favoured Nation (MFN) title given to Pakistan and raised the customs duty on all goods being exported from Pakistan to 200%.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made his first address after the Pulwama attack and threatened India that if it would launch an attack at the country, it would retaliate.

