Modi govt announces all-party meet on Pulwama terror attack: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre has called an all-party meeting in New Delhi, to hold consultations and decide a future course of action with the Opposition on Pulwama terror attack on Saturday, reports said. The meeting is likely to begin at 11 am. The decision for the all-party meeting was made during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at Prime Minister Modi’s residence in New Delhi. After emerging from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Friday morning, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hinted about the all-party meeting.

The meeting is going to take place after Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s returns from the valley. In response to the all-party meet announcement by PM Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extended his support for the meeting Rahul said that the Opposition is standing with the government and added that the country would not be divided to combat terrorism. Other parties have also extended their support to the security forces and the government. Welcomed the all-party meet, Shiv Sena has called for a special joint session of Parliament to discuss the Pulwama terror attack. Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has arrived in Delhi for consultations with senior officials and leadership.

The move has come after China denied to support India to ask UN to list the UN-proscribed Pakistan-based terror group’s chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Meanwhile, Jammu reels under curfew. Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said the curfew was imposed in the city area of Jammu as it was the area where most of the incidents occurred. The police will assess the situation today and decide whether to lift the curfew or not.

All prior commitments of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for today and tomorrow have been cancelled, the ANI reported. She will go to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to pay last respects to the CRPF jawans of the two states, who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Paying his tribute to the fallen soldiers, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said martyrs don’t die, they attain heaven. Das announced that Jharkhand government will give Rs 10 lakh and a job to the kin of Vijay Soreng, the jawan from Jharkhand who got martyred in Pulwama. Former President Pranab Mukherjee said the response of the international community in condemning this barbarous attack in one voice will strengthen India’s resolve to fight this menace. He urged the people to stand together as a nation in this hour of grief and appreciated the united front put up by political parties and politicians across the spectrum.

A day before yesterday a convoy with 78 CRPF trucks was attacked by a suicide bomber who had rammed his Scorpio car carrying 350 kg explosive onto the Jammu-Srinagar stretch where the security personnel were on their way to work. It was after two days of bad weather that these soldiers were on their way to work. The Jammu-Srinagar stretch is the sole highway connecting Jammu and Kashmir. Soon after the attack, India has received support from across the borders, with China also condemning the attack on the Indian security forces. US foreign secretary Mike Pompeo while condemning the attack had said that Pakistan must not provide refuge to terrorists as it jeopardized International security.

