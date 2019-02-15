The mortal remains of the martyred 40 CRPF jawans on Friday arrived the national capital and several senior leaders reached Palam Airport to pay their homage to the jawans, who were killed in the dastardly terror attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Vipin Rawat and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were among the leaders who paid their last tribute to the soldiers.

40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed on February 14, when a Mahindra SUV reportedly carrying 60 kg RDX rammed into a CRPF convoy of 78 vehicles was moving on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The incident took place in Pulwama’s Awantipora and was considered as one of the deadliest terror attacks since Uri attack of 2016. Soon after the incident, the terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility of the attack and the suicide bomber was identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, a local Kashmiri from Kakapora in Pulwama. Reports alleged that he used to stay 10 km away from the Pulwama terror spot.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Valley to assess the situation post-terror attack. He visited the CRPF base camp at Budgam and also paid his tribute to the martyred jawans. He along with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik also held a meeting with the officials in Srinagar.

Countries from across the globe have condemned the Phulwama terror attack, with the US, France and Russia asserting that they would stand with India in its battle to combat terrorism. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Pakistan to stop safe heavens to terror groups and dismantle terror infrastructure.

Apart from this, India also briefed the envoys of the United Nation P5 countries, including China, regarding Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terrorism. Earlier on Thursday, India had appealed to the UN to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. It had also appealed to the international community to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan.

Chinese State Councilor and FM Wang Yi wrote to Union Minister Sushma Swaraj today. Condemning the Pulwama attack, he stressed that China opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. He further expressed deep sympathy to families of victims and injured.

