Hurriyat says we never demanded security cover, withdrawing it won't change stance: Three days after the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has withdrawn security services provided to five Hurriyat leaders. As soon as the orders were made public, Hurriyat spokesperson asserted that they had never asked for the security on first place adding that they had repeatedly asked the government to withdraw it.

Three days after the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has withdrawn security services provided to five Hurriyat leaders. The J&K administration has removed the security cover of Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah. The decision has been taken after the Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans on February 14, 2019. As soon as the orders were made public, Hurriyat spokesperson asserted that they had never asked for the security on first place adding that they had repeatedly asked the government to withdraw it.

The orders have come a couple of days after Union Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Valley to assess the security situations after Pulwama terror attack. He had then asserted that the government would review the security given to people being funded by Pakistan and the ISI. The orders that have been released earlier in the day stated security cover and vehicles provided to five separatist leaders will be withdrawn with an immediate effect. The orders have further stated that the security forces will review if there any other separatists who have been provided security by the government.

Meanwhile, the statement released by the Hurriyat also said that the decision to withdraw security will neither change the stand of the separatist leaders nor affect the situation on the ground.

40 CRPF jawans lost their lives when an explosive-laden SUV rammed into a convoy of 78 CRPF vehicles carrying 2500 soldiers. The incident took place on Srinagar-Jammu highway and Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of the attack. Several countries from across the globe, including the US, China, France, and Russia have condemned the attack and called for Pakistan to stop funding the terror organisations.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More