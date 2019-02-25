Pulwama terror attack: In a statement released by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office, Imran Khan requested PM Modi to give peace a chance. The statement also read that Pakistan Prime Minister is a man of his word and if provided with actionable intelligence, he would take an action immediately. PTI chief Khan's statement came a day after PM Modi's public rally in Rajasthan's Tonk where he challenged Khan to prove if he was indeed a "Pathan's son".

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan to prove that he was a man of his words, the PTI chief on Sunday assured that he would act immediately if India provides Pakistan with “actionable intelligence” on the Pulwama terror attack. In a statement released by the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office, Khan requested PM Modi to give peace a chance. The statement also read that Pakistan Prime Minister is a man of his word and if provided with actionable intelligence, he would take an action immediately.

PTI chief Khan’s statement came a day after PM Modi’s public rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk where he challenged Khan to prove if he was indeed a “Pathan’s son” by taking stringent and immediate action terrorism, which had spread its roots in the country. Modi was referring to a congratulatory phone call that he made to Khan after he became the Pakistan Prime Minister last year. Modi had asked him to join hands to fight against poverty and illiteracy, to which Khan replied saying that he was a Pathan’s son and was true to his words.

During his last address, Khan had denied the allegations levelled against it by India in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack. He said that India has been blaming Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism without any evidence. He further promised to

A couple of days ago, the government of Pakistan’s Punjab province claimed that it has taken over the control of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur. The action has been taken a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting of National Security Committee in Islamabad, where it was decided that stringent actions would be taken to subjugate terrorism from the society.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More