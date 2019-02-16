Pulwama terror attack: India hikes basic customs duty on all goods imported from Pakistan to 200%: The Indian government on Saturday raised the basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to 200% with an immediate effect. The latest orders have come a day after India withdrawn the 'Most Favoured Nation' (MFN) from Pakistan.

Pulwama terror attack: India hikes basic customs duty on all goods imported from Pakistan to 200%: Following the despicable Pulwama terror attack that claimed lives of over 40 CRPF jawans, the Indian government on Saturday raised the basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to 200% with an immediate effect. The latest orders have come a day after India withdrawn the ‘Most Favoured Nation’ (MFN) from Pakistan. Apart from this, India has also been planning to isolate Pakistan in the international community. A few hours ago, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took to his Twitter handle to inform that after withdrawing MFN status to Pakistan, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India had been raised to 200% with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, several countries from across the globe have been condemning Pakistan and Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14, 2019. Cement, petroleum products, cotton raw, spices, wools, rubber products, alcoholic beverages, medical instruments, plastic, dyes, fresh fruits, finished leather are some of the items which Pakistan exports to India. Besides this, the hike will apparently ban the imports from Pakistan, which mostly includes fruits and cement. Pakistan exports one-fourth of the items that it imports from India.

India has withdrawn MFN status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. Upon withdrawal, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200% with immediate effect. #Pulwama — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 16, 2019

Meanwhile, India also briefed the envoys of the United Nation P5 countries, including China, regarding Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terrorism. India had also appealed to the UN to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist.

The dastardly Pulwama attack that killed over 40 soldiers was one of the deadliest attacks on CRPF since Uri that took place in 2016. Most numbers of soldiers who lost their lives were from the state of Uttar Pradesh.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More