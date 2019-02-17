The announcement has come in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama over CRPF convoy comprising over 2500 soldiers. Those to have been eliminated from security include Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Hashim Qureshi, Bilal Lone & Abdul Ghani Bhat

Pulwama terror attack aftermath: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has withdrawn security of all the separatist leaders. Those to have been eliminated from security include Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Hashim Qureshi, Bilal Lone & Abdul Ghani Bhat. The announcement has come in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama over CRPF convoy comprising over 2500 soldiers.

The state administration has issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders. Although the administration hasn’t stated anything on Syed Ali Shah Geelani. As declared in the order, the security and vehicles for separatists will be withdrawn by Sunday evening. It also said that no security cover will be provided to the separatists, further, if the separatists have any other security-related facilities, then that will be withdrawn too.

On Friday Home Minister Rajnath Singh had visited the state and said that the separatists get their funds from Pakistan and ISI. He further stated that there were some anti-national elements in the valley who had links with ISI and terrorist organisations. Last week, a convoy of 78 CRPF trucks with 2500 soldiers was attacked by a suicide bomber who had rammed his Scorpio car carrying 350 kg explosive onto the Jammu-Srinagar stretch where the security personnel were on their way to work. The suicide bomber was Adil Ahmad Dar.

The Jammu-Srinagar stretch is the sole highway connecting Jammu and Kashmir. Soon after the attack, India has received support from across the borders, with China also condemning the attack on the Indian security forces. US foreign secretary Mike Pompeo while condemning the attack had said that Pakistan must not provide refuge to terrorists as it jeopardized International security.

