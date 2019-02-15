Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik admits security lapse in Pulwama terror attack: Speaking about the future strategy, Malik said that during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, a strategy to wipe out JeM will be prepared and that will be done in the three months. He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to him on the suicide attack.

Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik admits security lapse in Pulwama terror attack: Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday admitted that there was security on part of the CRPF jawans. In an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, Malik said the security forces failed to spot the explosives-laden SUV on the most protected Srinagar-Jammu highway. The governor, while speaking to the national daily, said that the 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, a resident of Pulwama, was on the top of the police list but they were clueless about Dar was undergoing training by a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist to carry out the Pulwama suicide bombing. He said that Dar and his aides were hiding in the hills as no one was allowing them to enter their house for shelter.

About the future strategy, Malik said that during the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, a strategy to wipe out JeM will be prepared and that will be done in the next three months. He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to him about the suicide attack.

The Governor said that in the recent panchayat and municipality elections in Jammu and Kashmir, no incident of violence was reported and polling was conducted peacefully.

The governor also extended sympathies to the bereaved families. A spokesman said that Governor has conveyed his grief and sincere sympathy to the families of the brave soldiers and prayed for the recovery of injured personnel.

