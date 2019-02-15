Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: The mortal remains of the CRPF soldiers who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir reached Delhi today. According to the reports, the 40 soldiers lost their lives in the terror attack on Thursday. Reacting to the saddening incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan has committed a huge mistake. The Indian security forces have been given a free hand to ensure that a befitting reply to Pakistan funded terror organisation JeM.

Home minister Rajnath Singh went to Srinagar to bring the mortal remains of the soldiers. According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other top politicians will mark their presence at the Palm Airport, where the bodies of the martyrs have been kept.

08:20 (IST)

Indian army chief reaches Palam Airport

Indian army chief Bipin Rawat has reached the Palam Airport in Delhi to pay homage to the 40 CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack. Congress Cheif Rahul Gandhi has also laid the wreath at the Delhi airport.

08:15 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi reaches Palm Airport

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reached the Delhi's Palm Airport to give homage to the CRPF martyrs who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

08:14 (IST)

PM Modi asks BJP ministers to attend the last rites

As per the reports, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP ministers and BJP MPs to attend last rites of the CRPF soldiers.

08:12 (IST)

Devendra Fadnavis announces Rs 50 Lakh compensation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 50 Lakh compensation for the families of the deceased CRPF jawans from the state. In Thursday's attack, 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives and several got injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

08:02 (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a tweet said that he is heading towards the Palm airport to pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs, who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

07:56 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal heading towards Palam Airport

As per the reports, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are on the way to the Palam Airport to pay their last tributes to the slain CRPF soldiers.

07:46 (IST)

The mortal remains of the CRPF soldiers, who martyred in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, were brought to Delhi to Friday for the last rites. In the terror attack, 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives and several got injured.

