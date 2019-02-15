Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: The mortal remains of the CRPF soldiers who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir reached Delhi today. According to the reports, the 40 soldiers lost their lives in the terror attack on Thursday. Reacting to the saddening incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan has committed a huge mistake. The Indian security forces have been given a free hand to ensure that a befitting reply to Pakistan funded terror organisation JeM.
Home minister Rajnath Singh went to Srinagar to bring the mortal remains of the soldiers. According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other top politicians will mark their presence at the Palm Airport, where the bodies of the martyrs have been kept.
Indian army chief reaches Palam Airport
Indian army chief Bipin Rawat has reached the Palam Airport in Delhi to pay homage to the 40 CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack. Congress Cheif Rahul Gandhi has also laid the wreath at the Delhi airport.
Rahul Gandhi reaches Palm Airport
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reached the Delhi's Palm Airport to give homage to the CRPF martyrs who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
Delhi: Wreath-laying ceremony of the CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in #PulwamaTerrorAttack, underway at Palam airport. pic.twitter.com/55we9RPzhE— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
PM Modi asks BJP ministers to attend the last rites
As per the reports, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP ministers and BJP MPs to attend last rites of the CRPF soldiers.
Devendra Fadnavis announces Rs 50 Lakh compensation
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 50 Lakh compensation for the families of the deceased CRPF jawans from the state. In Thursday's attack, 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives and several got injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces compensation of Rs 50 Lakh for the families of the jawans, from the state, who lost their lives in yesterday's #PulwamaTerrorAttack. pic.twitter.com/IyVpEQ32Es— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a tweet said that he is heading towards the Palm airport to pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs, who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
On my way to airport to pay respects to martyrs...— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2019
Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal heading towards Palam Airport
As per the reports, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are on the way to the Palam Airport to pay their last tributes to the slain CRPF soldiers.
The mortal remains of the CRPF soldiers, who martyred in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, were brought to Delhi to Friday for the last rites. In the terror attack, 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives and several got injured.