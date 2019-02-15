Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: The mortal remains of the 40 CRPF soldiers, who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, reached Delhi today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Army Chief Bipin Rawat and other politicians will pay the homage to the martyrs.

Pulwama terror attack LIVE updates: The mortal remains of the CRPF soldiers who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir reached Delhi today. According to the reports, the 40 soldiers lost their lives in the terror attack on Thursday. Reacting to the saddening incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pakistan has committed a huge mistake. The Indian security forces have been given a free hand to ensure that a befitting reply to Pakistan funded terror organisation JeM.

Home minister Rajnath Singh went to Srinagar to bring the mortal remains of the soldiers. According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other top politicians will mark their presence at the Palm Airport, where the bodies of the martyrs have been kept.

Delhi: Mortal remains of the CRPF jawans who lost their lives in yesterday's #PulwamaAttack have been brought to Palam airport. pic.twitter.com/ppYTIJaM8r — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App