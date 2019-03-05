The family members of the Pulwama terror attack martyr on Tuesday demanded evidence of the terrorists killed in Balakot air strike which was done by IAF to take avenge of deaths of 49 CRPF soldiers. Martyr's wife said even Pakistan is not ready to accept the number of the terrorist killed in Balakot air strike.

Amid the controvery on the number of terrorists killed in the airstrike done by India Air Force MiG-21 a few days back in Pakistan’s Balakot, after opposition leaders, the families of the Pulwama Attack martyrs demanded the proof from the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday. Reportedly, BJP national president Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other saffron heavyweights have been claiming that more than 300 terrorists were killed in the air strike as revenge to deaths of 49 CRPF soldiers. According to the reports, kin of martyr Ramwakil said that they are in grief and want revenge for their family member’s life.

Martyr Ramwakil’s brother Ramnaresh told the media that if the government is claiming that they have killed 300 terrorists then they should provide some proof, some evidence.

Martyr’s wife Geeta Devi said that even Pakistan is not ready to accept the number of people killed in Balakot air strike. The government should public evidence of the number of people killed.

Earlier the today, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh target the Narendra Modi government demanded the proof of the number of terrorists killed in the IAF air strikes in Balakot. He termed the Pulwama attack as an ‘Accident’. The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister took to his official Twitter handle and posted that a few International media channels had stirred confusion around the air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the aftermath of Pulwama accident.

Reacting on Digvijaya Singh’s comment, Union Minister VK Singh said that With due respect he would like to ask Digvijaya Singh ji, was Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination an accident or a terror incident?

