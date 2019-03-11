Pulwama terror attack mastermind and RDX expert Mudasir Ahmed Khan, vehicle owner Sajid, another Jaish terrorist killed in Tral encounter: Mudasir Ahmed Khan aka 'Mohd Bhai' is a resident of Mir Mohalla of Tral and he had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in 2017 as an overground worker and was later became an active member of the terror outfit after security forces killed dreaded terrorist Noor Mohammed Tantrey who was also known as Noor Trali in December 2017.

Pulwama terror attack mastermind and RDX expert Mudasir Ahmed Khan, vehicle owner Sajid, another Jaish terrorist killed in Tral encounter: Pulwama terror attack mastermind Mudasir Ahmed Khan aka ‘Mohd Bhai’ and three other Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Pinglish area of Tral subdivision of Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, reports said. Twenty-three-year-old Khan, who is said to be an electrician with a graduate degree, had arranged the vehicle and RDX explosives that were used to carry out the suicide car bomb attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama district on Februry 14, 2019.

Khan is a resident of Mir Mohalla of Tral. He had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in 2017 as an overground worker and was later became an active member of the terror outfit after security forces killed dreaded terrorist Noor Mohammed Tantrey who was also known as Noor Trali in December 2017.

The second person has been identified as Sajid, owner of the vehicle that was used in the terrorist attack. The identity of the third person is not known yet as their bodies have been charred and disfigured. A DNA test is being conducted to ascertain identity of the slain terrorists.

Personnel of the 42 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu & Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took part in the anti-terror operation. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglish after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of three terrorists in the area.

