Prime minister Narendra Modi says 130 crore Indians will give it a befitting reply to Pakistan for promoting terror. The PM said if our neighbour which is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake.

Speaking on Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama terror attack: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged all political parties to sink differences and fight terror in one voice. Addressing the nation in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 37 CRPF jawans lost their lives, the PM said this is a sensitive time for the country and the nation stands united at this moment of grief. Paying tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack, Modi said the sacrifice of martyrs will not go in vain and the nation has full faith in their bravery.

The PM launched a direct attack on Pakistan. He said the country is following the path of destruction but 130 crore Indians will give it a befitting reply for its involvement in the cowardly attack. The PM also assured the nation that security forces have been given full autonomy in this regard and terrorists and their perpetrators will have to pay a heavy price for their mistake.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in #PulwamaTerrorAttack, says, "logon ka khoon khaul raha hai, yeh main samajh raha hun. Humare suraksha balon ko purn swatantra de di gayi hai." pic.twitter.com/kxdCIKe88q — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

The death toll of CRPF jawans in the Pulwama attack has mounted to 49 after more jawans succumbed to their injuries at the Army 92 base hospital in Srinagar, locals media reports quoting CRPF official said.

PM Modi thanked all the nations who have supported India in this hour of grief and condemned this incident in the strongest of terms. He said almost all the nations of the world have condemned the heinous attack and India stands united. If our neighbour which is totally isolated in the world thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake, Modi added.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party is fully supporting the government and security forces at this hour of mourning and sadness and the party is not going to discuss any other issue apart from Pulwama terror attack.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid homage to the martyrs. He said today is the day of mourning as our country has lost close to 40 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them…the country shall never compromise with the terrorist forces.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh: Today is the day of mourning. Our country has lost close to 40 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them. We shall never compromise with the terrorist forces. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/vPnKXNTIFl — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Pakistan is trying to destabilise our country. The nation respects the CRPF jawans’ sacrifice and the country will always be indebted to the security forces. Pradhan also said that the sacrifice of the CRPF jawans won’t go in vain and India will give a befitting reply.

