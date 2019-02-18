Congress Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned BJP, saying who released the perpetrators involved in the 1999 Kandahar incident? Who's responsibility is it? Referring to the release of Jaish-e-Mohamad chief Masood Azhar by the BJP government under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814. eferring to the release of Jaish-e-Mohamad chief Masood Azhar by the BJP government under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 (IC814),

Congress Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday reiterated that he is firm on his stand on terrorism and the people responsible for it should be punished. Sidhu’s comments came after controversy surrounded him, following his remarks on the Pulwama terror attack. He demanded that people involved in terror activities should be dealt with harshly so that it acts as a deterrence for future generations. Congress leader further that terrorism will not be tolerated.

Referring to the release of Jaish-e-Mohamad chief Masood Azhar by the BJP government under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, Sidhu questioned that who released those involved in the 1999 Kandahar incident? Who’s responsibility is it?

While as former Chief Minister Punjab Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, demanded suspension of Sidhu from the Congress. He also demanded that a case be filed against Sidhu. SAD leader BS Majithia said that on one side Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh passed a resolution condemning the Pulwama terror attack, but on the other side his minister is praising Pakistan. Earlier, the SAD was not allowed to move a resolution in the assembly against Sidhu.

