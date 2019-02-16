Navjot Singh Sidhu sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show: Referring to the outcry in the country to take revenge from Pakistan after Pulwama suicide bombing by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based terror outfit, Punjab Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that every institution has good, bad and ugly people and if an individual commits a dastardly act, the entire nation cannot be blamed for it.

Navjot Singh Sidhu sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sacked from the famous Hindi stand-up comedy and talk show The Kapil Sharma Show over his pro-Pakistan comments in the aftermath of the suicide bombing on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Kashmir by Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, The Indian Express reported. The Congress has kept mum on the issue. A large number of netizens were demanding Punjab Tourism Minister’s exit from the show after his remarks on Pulwama terror attack. He will be replaced by Archana Puran Singh, the national daily said. The show is being broadcast by Sony Entertainment Television.

Earlier, Sidhu on Friday said that the whole nation cannot be held responsible for the handful of people who commit terrorist acts. Sidhu, who is considered close to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that every institution has good, bad and ugly people and if an individual commits the dastardly act, the whole nation cannot be blamed. He was referring to the outcry in the country to take revenge from Pakistan after Pulwama suicide bombing by Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The known television actor who remained in controversy after hugging Pakistan Army Chief during the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, also said that terrorists do not belong to any religion or sect.

Sidhu’s remarks came when Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the time for peace talks is over and called for giving a befitting reply to Pakitan for its involvement in the Pulwama attack that killed 44 CRPF jawans on Thursday. After the suicide attack, the country has decided to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and snatched most favoured nation status from it.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More