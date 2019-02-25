The National Investigating Agency has identified the owner of the bomb-laden car that was used in the suicide bombing. The car was sold to Jaleel Ahmed Haqani, a resident of Heaven colony, Anantnag, in 2011. It subsequently exchanged hands seven times and finally reached to Sajjad Bhat, son of Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara, Anantnag. He had acquired the vehicle on February 04, 10 days before the suicide bombing on CRPF convoy. Sajjad has now joined Jaish-e-Mohammad

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has identified the owner of the car that was used in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. The car was identified after piecing together the remnants of the vehicle from the scene of crime. In a statement, the investigating agency said that with the support of forensic and automobile experts they have identified the vehicle used for the blast.

A Maruti Eeco bearing Chassis number MA3ERLF1SOO183735 Engine G12BN164140 was first sold to Jaleel Ahmed Haqani, a resident of Heaven colony, Anantnag, in 2011. The car subsequently exchanged hands seven times and finally reached to Sajjad Bhat, son of Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara, Anantnag. He had acquired the vehicle on February 04, 10 days before the suicide bombing on CRPF convoy, NIA in a statement said.

NIA team with the help of Jammu and Kashmir police also conducted a raid on the house of the accused, but he was not found there as he was evading the arrest. He has now joined Jaish-e-Mohammed and his gun-wielding photograph has also appeared on social media.

Earlier, the NIA had said that they are close to trace the owner. It was revealed that the repainted was manufactured in 2010-11.

Adil Ahmad Dar, a resident of Pulwama was driving the bomb-laden car. He rammed it into the CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, which resulted into the death of 44 jawans. After the attack, Pakistan-based terror outfit claimed the responsibility and released the video of Dar. After the attack, the relation between two nuclear-armed countries escalated.

