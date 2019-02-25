Pulwama terror attack: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency identified the car on the basis of video footage obtained from a CCTV camera installed on the national Highway near Pulwama. In the CCTV footage, suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar was seen behind the steering wheel of the car

Pulwama terror attack car owner identified: The owner of the red Maruti Eeco car, which Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists used to carry out the suicide attack on the Central Reserve Police (CRPF) convoy on February 14, is absconding while Maruti officials have said that the vehicle was manufactured anywhere between 2010-11 and it was repainted. The suicide attack, in which as many as 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives, took place at the 272nd milestone on National Highway near Latoomode in Pulwama at about 3:33 pm.

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) identified the car on the basis of a video fottage obtained from a CCTV camera installed on the national Highway near Pulwama. Suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar was seen driving the car, reports said on Sunday. Dar drove the vehicle on the highway from a link road on the Kakapora-Lelhar side and was moving parallel to the bus bearing registration number HR 49 F 0637 belonging to the 76th battalion.

Earlier, the NIA officials had collected samples pieces of the car and a shock absorber from the spot. Investigators are currently examining the motor parts to derive the exact manufacturing and sale date of the vehicle. Reports said, the NIA officials also seized a can from the crime scene which was filled with explosives. NIA sources said the can contained 30 klograms of RDX and the terrorists detonated high-grade RDX of about 80 kilogram in the blast to iflict maximum damage on the security forces.

