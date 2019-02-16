Pulwama terror attack: Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had sent Abdul Rasheed Ghazi to Kashmir in mid-December last year to carry out high profile attack on security forces. Ghazi is reported to be a trusted lieutenant of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

The security forces have begun a massive manhunt for Abdul Rashid Ghazi who is a trained Afgan IED expert and a trusted lieutenant of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar. Abdul Rashid Ghazi is said to be the main conspirator in the Pulwama terror attack that killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans on Thursday (February 14) evening. Ghazi had also recruited suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar who drove an explosive-laden car and rammed the vehicle into the convoy of the CRPF personnel with over 2,500 soldiers. The terrorists used RDX and Amonium Nitrate in the car bomb, reports said.

Meanwhile, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has submitted its primary report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The security forces have traced Ghazi’s location somewhere in the jungles of Tral region in Kashmir. The NSA began its probe on Friday along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and detained seven people soon after it began its investigation. Ghazi had recently recruited youngsters from Kashmir between the age groups of 18-23, amongst the recruited Pulwama attack bomber Adhil Dar was also one of them, reports said.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the valley, reports said.

The intelligence agencies said that Ghazi had been working for a long time to execute the attack and that the Thursday attack was aimed to convey two messages. One, to mark the death anniversary of Parliament mastermind Afzal Guru and to take revenge for the killings of Jaish commanders Talha Rashid and Usman Haider. Both Usman and Talha Rasheed were Masood Azhar’s nephews. Usman, who had carried out sniper attacks on the security forces, was killed in an encounter in Tral in October 2018. Similarly, Talha Rasheed was killed in 2017. Security forces killed as many as 230 terrorists in Kashmir in 2018 – the highest number of casualties in a decade in the Valley.

Jaish had sent Abdul Rasheed Ghazi to Kashmir in mid-December last year to carry out high profile attack on security forces.

