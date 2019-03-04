Pakistan government has reportedly decided to take significant action against the UN-proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and other terror outfits. India put Pakistan into a tight corner after it accused the country of funding terror outfits in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF jawans.

Pakistan government has reportedly decided to take significant action against the UN-proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and other terror outfits. Reports also said that Pakistan might withdraw its opposition to identify JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) terror list. It has also been reported that the move has been taken by Pakistan to de-escalate mounting tensions with India. India put Pakistan into a tight corner after it accused the country of funding terror outfits in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of over 40 CRPF jawans.

The Express Tribune has quoted a senior security official familiar with the development saying that Pakistan was all set to take decisive action against the terror outfits installed in Pakistan, however, it has not been decided what specific action would it take.

When asked about whether Pakistan would no more oppose the UNSC action against Azhar, he said that the state was yet to decide whether an individual was important or the larger national interest of the country.

In the last four years, several proposals have been made with an aim to designate Azhar as a global terrorist and it is the fourth such proposal. After India, the United States, UK and France are the three other key countries to move the proposal to the UNSC to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

If Azhar will be termed as a global terrorist in the UNSC terror list then he just can’t travel across the globe, his assets will be frozen and will be subjected to the arms embargo.

Some more details on the action to be taken by Pakistan:

– Pakistan is likely to take stern action against Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its charity arm Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF). However, reports said both JuD and FIF are now operating under new names like Al Madina and Aisar Foundation, respectively, to avoid government action.

– In an interview to Dawn News programme Do Raaye, Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said their government has decided to take stern action against all terrorist groups in accordance with the political consensus contained in the National Action Plan (NAP) and the security forces will decide the timeline.

– Pakistan’s National Security Committee had in its February 21 meeting “decided to accelerate action against proscribed organisations” and ordered re-imposition of the ban on JuD and FIF. Emphasising eradication of “militancy and extremism” from society, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reportedly said the state could not be allowed to “become hostage to extremists

– The move came after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) criticised the Pakistan government at the Paris plenary last month and the United States, Britain and France — three permanent members of the UNSC with veto power — moved the Security Council for designation of Azhar as a global terrorist after Pulwama terrorist attack.

