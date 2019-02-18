Pulwama terror attack aftermath: Pakistan on Mondy recalled its ambassador from India for consultations in wake of the growing tensions between the two countries. The Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that they have called back their High Commissioner appointed in India.

Earlier, India also called back its ambassador to Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 44 CRPF jawans. A day after the Pulwama suicide bombing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Sohail Mahmood and issued a strong demarche on the Pulwama attack. There has been a diplomatic tussle between the nuclear-armed countries. India also withdrew the Most Favoured Nation status from Pakistan and hiked customs duty to 200 per cent on all imports. Apart from that India imposed a trade embargo on 1,200 products traded between the two countries.

The Narendra Modi government also tasked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take diplomatic steps against Pakistan to ensure complete isolation of Pakistan from the international community.

Meanwhile, Army positions across the border on the LoC are seeing heightened activities as they are on high operational alert. Meanwhile, the Indian Army is constantly briefing Defence Minister and other senior government functionaries on the developments in Kashmir. Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been moved from their hideouts to locations near populated areas fearing retaliation from security forces, official sources said.

