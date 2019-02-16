Pulwama terror attack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday iterated that the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama terror attack will not be forgotten as the perpetrators who carried out the heinous act will be brought to justice. He also stressed that Indian security forces have been given “free hand” to track down the ones responsible for the terror attack and punish them.
PM Modi was in Dhule, Maharashtra to inaugurate several development projects. While addressing a large gathering there, the PM said that he has come among them at a time of great loss. There is anger at one end while sorrow at another, even Maharashtra has lost many of its sons in the terror attack, he added.
We will stand shoulder to shoulder with the families of our martyrs and it might be a time of great mourning, but I assure you that every tear that has been dropped for the deaths of our soldiers will be avenged, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst massive applaud from women and farmers present in the gathering.
It has been India’s policy that we do not meddle into anyone’s affairs but if the new India is poked unnecessarily, it will not spare the perpetrators. Our security forces have shown their prowess time and again, and they will leave no stone unturned to avenge the Pulwama terror attack as well, added PM Modi.
Earlier on Thursday, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an SUV loaded with over 350 kg of explosives into a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying over CRPF personnel near Pulwama on the Srinagar -Jammu highway.
