Rahul Gandhi says Congress stands with govt on Pulwama terror attack: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said today is the day of mourning as our country has lost more than 44 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them.

Rahul Gandhi says Congress stands with govt on Pulwama terror attack: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party is fully supporting the government and security forces at this hour of mourning and sadness and the party is not going to discuss any other issue apart from Pulwama terror attack. Asserting that no force can divide or break the country, Rahul Gandhi said that the entire Opposition will stand with the government “in its actions” in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid homage to the martyrs. He said today is the day of mourning as our country has lost more than 44 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them…the country shall never compromise with the terrorist forces.

Condemning the Pulwama terror attack, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said the cowardly act needs a permanent solution through dialogue and questioned how long our Jawans will sacrifice their lives and how long the bloodshed will continue.

BSP chief Mayawati also condemned the attack. She said her party strongly condemns this terrorist attack and offers deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. She appealed to the ruling Narendra Modi government at the Centre to find a lasting solution to terrorism.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announces Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of CRPF personnel Tilak Raj who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack on Thursday.

Jammu & Kashmir: Mortal remains of CRPF personnel who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack yesterday, at CRPF camp in Budgam. pic.twitter.com/h4XoD5tC7o — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

The grief-stricken CRPF on Friday said it will neither forget the incident nor they will forgive their attackers. The Central police force said it stands with the families of its martyr brothers and the heinous attack will be avenged.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More