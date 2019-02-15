Pulwama terror attack: Rajnath Singh carries coffin of martyred soldier, pays tribute to CRPF jawans: Union Minister Rajnath Singh arrived Jammu and Kashmir today to assess the situation in the state. He also went to the CRPF camp in Budgam and paid tribute to the martyred soldiers. Apart from this, Rajnath Singh and Satya Pal Malik will hold a meeting with an official in Srinagar.

Pulwama terror attack: Rajnath Singh carries coffin of martyred soldier, pays tribute to CRPF jawans: Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Friday lent a shoulder to a coffin of a CRPF jawan, who lost his life in Pulwama terror attack yesterday. Singh was seen carrying the coffin wrapped in the national flag with mortal remains of a soldier on his shoulder. He was joined by Jammu and Kashmir top cop Dilbagh Singh and other security personnel. Earlier in the day, Home Minister arrived Srinagar to assess the situation in the Valley. He also paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama attack. J&K governor Satya Pal Malik and Army’s Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh were also present along with him.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Singh reiterated that the nation would not forget the supreme sacrifice of those who died in the Pulwama attack, adding that their sacrifice would not go in vain. Apart from this, Rajnath Singh and Satya Pal Malik will soon hold a meeting with an official in Srinagar.

#WATCH: Home Minister Rajnath Singh and J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh lend a shoulder to mortal remains of a CRPF soldier in Budgam. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/CN4pfBsoVr — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019

The nation will not forget the supreme sacrifice of our brave @crpfindia jawans. Paid my last respects to the martyrs of Pulwama in Srinagar today. Their sacrifice will not go in vain. pic.twitter.com/uJKUoFmKev — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Pulwama attack while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’ s Jhansi. He said that Pakistan had been isolated globally and it didn’t even have funds for day-to-day needs. He echoed that the valour of our security forces had been witnessed by the country and there can be no one in our country who doubts their valour and bravery.

At least 44 CRPF security personnel lost their lives after an explosive-laden SUV jammed into a CRPF convoy of 78 vehicles driven by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar.

